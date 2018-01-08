MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan – and soon-to-be Centenarian – received a birthday surprise by the playoff-bound team Monday morning.
Millie Wall will be turning 100 years old in 2018 and has supported the team since its founding 1961. But she has never attended a playoff game.
That’s about to change.
On Monday morning, Mille Wall learned she will be going to the playoff game Sunday when the Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Mille Wall’s granddaughter, Ashley, filmed the adorable moment when she opened the letter from the Vikings.
Millie was joined by dozens of family members when she received the surprise.
After learning the news, she can be heard saying “you gotta be kidding” and smiles as family members cheered her on.