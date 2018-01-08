MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a maintenance worker with Eastern Carver County Schools died Monday morning after falling off a ladder while making a repair.
District officials say the incident happened at around 8 a.m. at the Athletic Center. School was in session and students were in the dome, but not until after the incident had happened. The man was in the maintenance room and fell off a ladder.
Officials say nobody, including students, witnessed what happened. Classes at the Athletic Center were canceled for the rest of the day. District officials identified the man as Danny Buesgens. He was a buildings and grounds employee for Eastern Carver County Schools.
Buesgens was hired in 2015 and worked at Chaska High School as a custodian and groundskeeper. He took a position in October of 2016 as a district-wide groundskeeper and attendant at the ice arena. He worked out of Chanhassen High School.
Buesgens was 51 years old. Chaska police are investigating the incident, as are local officials for Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration.