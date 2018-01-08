Filed Under:Le Sueur County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating break-ins and several bars in a small, southern Minnesota town.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office, the burglaries happened early Sunday morning at the Thirsty Beaver Bar, Fischer’s Corner Bar and Tucker’s Tavern in Elysian.

KEYC reports investigators wouldn’t say what was stolen from the three bars, but are actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved.

Tips on the investigation can be reported to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office by phone at 507-357-4440.

