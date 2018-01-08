MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lot of seniors are winding down their last year of high school and looking toward the future.

That’s definitely the case for this week’s Kylies Kid. But as George applies for colleges, it’s hard not to look back and be grateful on what could’ve been a life changing diagnosis.

It’s senior year and George is all about applying to colleges.

“U of M, Madison, Northeastern in Boston,” said George. “Then Berkeley, U of A. I want a big school in a big city.”

But there’s one thing that sets George apart from his classmates, even if they don’t know it.

“A lot of my friends, I tell them I have epilepsy and they’re like, what – since when?” said George.

But George found out about his epilepsy is a very public way. His first seizure happened at summer camp when he was 8 years old.

“We were all lined up waiting for lunch,” said George. “I remember looking at the wall and then that’s when it all went black. When I woke up from the seizure, I was being carried out by EMTs on a gurney.”

Then another seizure on family vacation in Florida.

One of the bigger ones happened while he was watching his friend perform in the school talent show.

“They had to cancel the whole talent show,” said George.

Thankfully, doctors at Gillette Children’s Hospital were able to give George back his life.

“The medications and the doctors, they’ve been able to keep my life normal and not let epilepsy really affect me,” said George. “Because of them I’m able to lead a normal life.”

Normal for George is applying to nearly a dozen colleges and getting ready for the rest of his — hopefully seizure-free — life.

“I’m really just excited for college,” said George.

