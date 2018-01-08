MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A proposed mountain bike trail in the west metro is dividing not only a park, but the people who live near it.

The Minnetonka City Council met Monday night for its last listening session with the public. The city is considering developing dirt mountain bike trails through Big Willow Park.

Many people who use the park also live in the assisted living center across the street. They’re worried it will bring noise to the area.

Groups that proposed the idea say it will make the city more bike friendly.

“Mountain biking has become a very popular sport. It’s the fastest growing sport in high schools and it’s one of the fastest growing categories of all bikes,” advocate Ben Marks said.

“My real concern is the misrepresentation of what mountain biking could really be. Yes, there’s a lot of responsible bike riders out there, but there are a bunch of irresponsible, what I call kamikazes,” John Richards said.

The proposal now goes to the Minnetonka parks board.