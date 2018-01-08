Filed Under:Jermey Sagvold, Moorhead, Zaiden Engen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the toddler killed in a four-vehicle crash in Moorhead.

Two-year-old Zaiden David Engen was hospitalized following the crash and died from his injuries, according to the Moorhead Police Department.

Zaiden and his parents, 24-year-old Logan William Ness and 22-year-old Alyse Ann Engen, were rear-ended by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Jeremy James Sagvold.

After the initial crash, both vehicles continued moving and hit two other vehicles.

Zaiden was in a car seat, police said.

Sagvold has been cooperative with police and did not show signs of impairment. Speed was a factor, police said, and once the investigation is complete, the Clay County Attorney’s Office will decide whether Sagvold will face criminal charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch