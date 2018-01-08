MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the toddler killed in a four-vehicle crash in Moorhead.
Two-year-old Zaiden David Engen was hospitalized following the crash and died from his injuries, according to the Moorhead Police Department.
Zaiden and his parents, 24-year-old Logan William Ness and 22-year-old Alyse Ann Engen, were rear-ended by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Jeremy James Sagvold.
After the initial crash, both vehicles continued moving and hit two other vehicles.
Zaiden was in a car seat, police said.
Sagvold has been cooperative with police and did not show signs of impairment. Speed was a factor, police said, and once the investigation is complete, the Clay County Attorney’s Office will decide whether Sagvold will face criminal charges.