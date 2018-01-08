MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A big crowd watched the public inauguration for the new Minneapolis Mayor Monday morning.

Mayor Jacob Frey and 13 city council members took their oaths of office at city hall.

Frey was sworn-in at a private ceremony last week, but Monday he delivered his inaugural address in the rotunda at Minneapolis City Hall.

It was a festive day at city hall, with big crowds filling several floors. First they watched new city council members take office, two being transgender – making history.

Then, Frey was sworn in. He then addressed the crowd, touching on such topics as affordable housing, police culture and diversity.

Frey told WCCO that Monday was a dream come true — and that Minneapolis is ready for the upcoming Super Bowl.

“The entire world is going to be watching us in just a few weeks. I’m a firm believer that when the rest of the world turns its gaze to Minneapolis, they will see a city that’s united. They’re going to see a city that has forward-thinking vision and is emblematic of everything America can ultimately be,” Frey said.

The Mayor says one thing he will do differently than we’ve seen in the past is have an open door policy, allowing more people access to be heard by his office.

The ceremony is over, but the work has begun. The new council meeting that followed in the chambers will decide who new leaders will be.