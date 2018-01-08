MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After days of thawing with temperatures climbing above freezing this week, Minnesotans could see some significant snow before the weekend brings another blast of arctic air.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says models are beginning to show the possibility for a mid-week snowstorm. Following a warm Wednesday with highs climbing to 40 degrees in parts of the state, a storm system looks to move in, hitting a large swath of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Mild through Wednesday, then a storm system will bring chances for accumulating snow and gusty winds Wednesday night/Thursday. Snow accumulations are still uncertain. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/xv3Bjnli4h — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 8, 2018

The storm looks to start as wintry mix Wednesday night before transitioning to snow as temperatures drop in the overnight hours. The National Weather Service says several inches of snow are possible over a large area of the state.

Even so, the system is still several days out and it’s too soon to tell how much snow could fall in specific areas or exactly when the storm will hit.

Looking ahead, there’s another chance for snow Friday night before temperatures plunge back to the single digits over the weekend.

If snow were to fall this week, it’d help with the snow drought many parts of the state are experiencing. Currently, the Twin Cities metro is more than 16 inches under average for snowfall amounts.