MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was among four people hurt in a crash Monday morning in central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at about 8:21 a.m. on County Road 9, north of 363rd Street in Avon Township. A 33-year-old woman was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer southbound on County Road 9.
Authorities say she lost control of the vehicle as she was negotiating a curve. The vehicle slid sideways, crossing the center line, into a 2001 Chevy Tahoe heading north on County Road 9.
Four people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The 3-year-old boy was later airlifted to Gillette Children’s Hospital.
Authorities say there were two other vehicles that also went into the ditch in the area. One was before the crash and the other was after. Authorities say roads were frost-covered and slippery at the time of the crash.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Albany police, Avon police and fire and Holdingford fire and rescue.