MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two legendary classic rock bands will be stopping in St. Paul this summer.

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers will play the Xcel Energy Center on June 15.

Presale, exclusively available to Citi credit card holders, beings Wednesday at 10 a.m. The general public can buy tickets beginning Friday at noon.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $199.50.

The two bands are co-headlining their North American tour, which begins on May 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes July 14 in bethel, New York.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, the Xcel Energy Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

