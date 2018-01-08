MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings fans are starting to get excited for the playoffs now that they know who the team will be playing.

The New Orleans Saints will roll into town for a Sunday afternoon game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Fans are making sure they’re geared up to cheer on their hometown team.

Pauly Fohrenkamm has no problem showing his purple pride.

“I’m always looking for some fresh gear to represent my team,” he said.

But it’s been decades since he slid into a pair of purple and gold Zubaz. Until today.

After all, they also looked good on the mannequin that was sporting a Vikings NFC North Championship T-shirt. Fohrenkamm believes the Vikes will prevail over the Saints Sunday.

“I think we are going to D them up, it’s gonna be loud. They are not going to be able to hear anything. I think we are gonna do just what we did to them in Week 1,” Fohrenkamm said.

He says watching the Vikings build momentum this season has made him feel like a proud parent.

“Yep. From being pretty bad to being damn good,” he said.

The folks at Ticket King say the demand for tickets this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium is high. But the price for some seats is relatively low. You can still find tickets for $175 dollars each.

“I think the misconception is that it’s the playoffs. I can’t get in. It’s going to be $500 to get in and that’s just not the case,” Mike Nowakowski with Ticket King said. “On the other hand, if they go to the NFC Championship game and it happens to be in Minnesota, then we’re talking big bucks.”

Shoppers at Fan HQ at Ridgedale Center were also checking out Super Bowl T-shirts and speculating what would happen if the Vikings went all the way.

“Imagine how joyful it would be around here. This town would not go to work for a week,” Michael Kress from Maple Grove said. “They’d have parades probably every day. I personally, even though I’m retired, I’d go downtown to be in the parade.”

A reminder: you have to be careful when buying tickets to the remaining playoff games and to the Super Bowl as scam artists are busy selling fake tickets.

Make sure you are purchasing from a reputable website.