MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The excitement is building for next month’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

There are going to be so many fun things to see in the days before the big game. The Birkie Bridge is coming to town.

The American Birkebeiner International Bridge from Hayward, Wis., is going to be set up in downtown Minneapolis. The 200-foot temporary bridge is usually set up over Highway 63 for the cross-country skiers in the Birkie.

But this month, the wooden bridge will be set up on Nicollet Mall over 9th Street. People will be able to watch cross-country skiing, skijoring, tubing and fat tire bike racing on this bridge.

This is part of the 10-day free and open to the public Super Bowl Live festival. It’s going to take 12 semi-trucks to bring the bridge to Minneapolis.

The first two trucks arrived Tuesday morning at the staging area near Washington and Hennepin Avenues. The rest of the trucks will arrive this week, and the official construction of the bridge starts Saturday.

“We love what makes Minnesota different as a Super Bowl host, and we are leaning into what makes us a different host city into the Bold North, and that’s why we’re showcasing that we as Minnesotans enjoy winter/ We’re ready to saddle up and have a good time outside. We hope for a little bit of snow,” Michael Howard with the Super Bowl Host Committee said.

About a dozen truckloads of snow will be needed to cover the bridge. It will be used during The City of Lakes Loppet Festival, which is happening Jan. 27- Feb. 4.

Super Bowl LII is also Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.