Filed Under:Death Investigation, Homicide, Plymouth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Plymouth are investigating after a fight led to one person’s death in the overnight hours.

According to police, officers responded at around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a fight at the Stoneleigh Apartments, located on 5300 Annapolis Lane North in Plymouth.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been fighting. EMS attempted to revive one of them on the scene outside of the building, but the person died.

One person was taken into custody. It’s unclear if there were other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information is expected later Tuesday morning.

