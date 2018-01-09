Filed Under:Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A beloved roast beef sandwich shop in the north metro is closing its doors after nearly 20 years in business.

mavericks roast beef Beloved Roseville Sandwich Shop Closing After Nearly 20 Years

(credit: Maverick’s Roast Beef)

Maverick’s Real Roast Beef in Roseville announced Monday that they were closing. The restaurant’s last day in business was slated for Tuesday.

“We are very grateful to our loyal customers who has supported us over the years and we hope to see you one last time,” the farewell message posted to Facebook read.

Maverick’s, located in a strip mall on the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue North, was founded in 1999.

According to The Star Tribune, twin brothers Bret and Bart Hazlett opened the roast beef specialty spot, emphasizing quality while maintaining affordability.

Rick Nelson, the newspaper’s food writer, described Maverick’s roast beef as a “ruby-rare thing of beauty.”

On Facebook, loyal customers expressed their sadness on hearing of the sandwich shop’s closing.

“I’ll miss you!,” wrote Shayla Rose. “The food was excellent and it’s a damn shame.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch