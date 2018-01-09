Filed Under:Glencoe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors charged a Glencoe man with assault Saturday for shaking a baby so hard, it caused a “massive brain injury.”

Timothy Daniel Miller, 23, is facing one charge of first degree assault with great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Miller told police when they arrived at his home Jan. 4 that he became frustrated with the 5-month-old boy and shook him “approximately five times.” He then noticed the baby’s eyes roll back in his head as it started having trouble breathing.

According to a Facebook page created by the baby’s mother, Miller was the baby’s daycare provider.

Timothy Daniel Miller (credit: McLeod County Sheriff’s Office)

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, where a doctor determined he had suffered a subdural hemorrhage and a “massive brain injury.”

If convicted, Miller could face up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

You can donate to the family for the baby’s medical expenses via their GoFundMe page.

