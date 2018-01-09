Filed Under:Grandstand, Minnesota State Fair, Sugarland

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The country music duo Sugarland is set to play the Grandstand at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

gettyimages 154141503 Country Duo Sugarland To Play State Fair Grandstand

(credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Minnesota State Fair officials announced Tuesday that the Grammy-winning group will play Aug. 24 with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $57-$67. (They can be purchased here.)

Sugarland consists of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush.

The only other Grandstand act to be announced for this year is Niall Horan, who will be playing Aug. 23 with special guest Maren Morris.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch