MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The country music duo Sugarland is set to play the Grandstand at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Minnesota State Fair officials announced Tuesday that the Grammy-winning group will play Aug. 24 with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $57-$67. (They can be purchased here.)
Sugarland consists of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush.
The only other Grandstand act to be announced for this year is Niall Horan, who will be playing Aug. 23 with special guest Maren Morris.