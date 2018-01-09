MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first snowstorm of 2018 looks like it’ll cause headaches for commuters later this week and possibly leave some near the Twin Cities metro digging out of a half-foot of snow.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says a winter storm watch has been issued for most of Minnesota for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected for much of the state, with a narrow band of heavier snow dropping up to 7 inches on communities stretching from Mankato and through central Minnesota.

Communities near the Twin Cities metro might well be in the path of the heavier snow band.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Wednesday night through Thursday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/YiuYELIyqN — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 9, 2018

As for timing, the storm looks to push into the Twin Cities Wednesday night and develop in the overnight hours. By Thursday afternoon, the storm should be out of the state.

Concerns for the storm include blowing snow in west central and south central Minnesota, as well as slippery driving conditions on metro roads. Expect the Thursday morning commute to be a slow one.

With the storm will come a significant drop in temperatures. While Wednesday looks to have snow-melting highs near 40 degrees, the mercury won’t likely reach the upper teens on Thursday.

Looking ahead, the weekend looks arctic, with single digit highs and subzero lows. Friday also looks to bring another chance for snow.