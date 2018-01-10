MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Students in Minneapolis Public Schools are getting a shortened school year.
The Minneapolis school board voted Tuesday night to trim two days off the academic year.
Now, the last day will be June 8 instead of June 12.
The state mandate is 165 days in school. Minneapolis was at 176 days.
Several years ago, Minneapolis added days to try to improve academic achievement.
But it didn’t improve.
Moreover, there were more absences the later into June the school year went.
Also, heat in classrooms without air conditioning becomes an issue that time of year.