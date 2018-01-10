Filed Under:Alexandria, Fire Deemed Accidental

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — Investigators say they’ve determined a residential fire in Alexandria that killed two people was caused by careless smoking.

The state fire marshal and Alexandria police and fire officials say the fire started in the living room area of the mobile home, near a couch and recliner. Forty-nine-year-old James Chandler and 59-year-old Rose Couillard died in the fire last Friday. The deaths have been ruled accidental.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s report says both died of smoke inhalation.

The home had no working smoke detectors.

