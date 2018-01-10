MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Coolest Celebration on Earth just crowned a woman with charm, beauty, and a man who’s done her wrong.
Seven lucky ladies competed for the title of “Klondike Kate” at the Envision Catering and Event Center in Oakdale Wednesday night. Natalia Hemingway from St. Louis Park won the coveted role. She’ll serve as the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s official mistress of fun.
This year’s celebration — which includes a 70-foot tall ice palace –starts Jan. 25 and runs 17 days to include the Super Bowl.