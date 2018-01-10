MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Bethel University student hasn’t been seen in over 24 hours, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding her.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Sarah Kay Tommen was last seen at around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on the school’s Arden Hills campus, and her family is concerned for her welfare. She was reportedly wearing a long, black North Face parka; jeans; short-heeled, reddish-brown boots and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information should contact the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320 or call 911.