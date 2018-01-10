MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A piece of Minnesota history can now be found in the archives at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Martin Luther King Jr. visited Mankato High School in 1961 to give a speech about the challenges Americans would face in a new age.
“I have certainly spent some rewarding moments here in Mankato, and I hope circumstances will make it possible for me to return again,” King said during his visit. “We must get rid of the notion once and for all that there are superior and inferior races.”
Click here to read and listen to the entire speech MNSU Mankato’s website.