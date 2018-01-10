Filed Under:Crash, Fatal Crash, Polk County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 31-year-old northern Minnesota man died Tuesday night after his plumbing truck slammed into a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Highway 2 in Polk County, near Kertsonville.

The plumbing truck was traveling east on the highway when it slammed into the back of a semi.

The plumbing truck’s driver – a 31-year-old man from East Grand Forks – was killed. His name has yet to be released.

The driver of the semi and his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

