MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say two horses were struck on a roadway – with one needing to be put down due to its injuries — after a gate was left unsecured.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Tuesday evening to the report of three horses loose on the road near County Road 9 and 165th Street in Eden Lake Township.
While deputies were responding, they were advised that two of the horses were struck by two separate vehicles.
One horse suffered minor injuries and will recover. The other horse had to be put down by its owners due to a broken leg.
No drivers suffered injuries.
The owners responded to the scene and retrieved their animals from the roadway. They told deputies the horses got out by a gate left unsecured.