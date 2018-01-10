MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a fun new football game to help close the achievement gap in Minnesota.
It’s called Super Math Bowl Minnesota, and it’s designed to help pre-schoolers learn basic number skills by the time they move on to kindergarten.
“Building that confidence and numeracy early on, that is huge,” said Kate Kelly, of PNC Bank, which provided a grant for the game.
On Wednesday morning, some students at the Wilder Child Development Center in St. Paul tried it out.
The game is built so that students can take it home.
ServeMinnesota, which is part of AmeriCorps, partnered with PNC Bank to launch the game.
PNC made a $580,000 grant for the two-year pilot program.