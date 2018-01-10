MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s a huge week for the Minnesota Vikings that has everyone talking football. Even elementary school students.

The Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, with the winner advancing to the NFC title game. If the Atlanta Falcons beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings host the NFC title game with a win over the Saints.

If the Vikings and the Eagles both win, the Vikings head to Philadelphia needing a win to reach the Super Bowl.

It’s so big for the Vikings that elementary school students were on video Wednesday morning, talking about the NFC Playoffs.

Everyone is talking about the Vikings around the watercooler these days. #BringItHome 🎥: @StephMFoster pic.twitter.com/3meCEe1QiX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 10, 2018

In a video posted by Stephanie Foster, her nephew is one of four boys in a circle talking about the Vikings and the NFL.

“If the Vikings win, they’ll go further in the NFL Playoffs,” one student stays.

“Two games left,” another student said, referencing that the Vikings need two more wins to reach Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“And they’ll play the Falcons or,” one of the boys said.

“You know that the Atlanta Falcons beat the Panthers,” another boy said.

“Teddy Bridgewater is back and that means the Vikings would for sure win if they played him,” one Vikings fan said.

“He’s still not playing,” another boy said.

The Vikings host the Saints at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. We’ll know Saturday night whether the winner faces the Eagles or the Falcons for the NFC title.