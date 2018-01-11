Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, John Kennedy, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, NFC Divisional Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints meet in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, and lawmakers from each state are getting in on the competitive fun.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy agreed to a friendly “Cake and Ice Cream” bet. If the Vikings win, Klobuchar will get the chance to eat a Louisiana king cake.

“The only thing sweeter will be the Vikings playing in the Super Bowl right here in Minnesota in February,” Klobuchar said.

If the Saints win, Sen. Kennedy will get purple-colored homemade ice cream.

The winner of Sunday’s game advances to the NFC title game.

