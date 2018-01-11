MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation into sexual assault allegations against a former south metro middle school employee has prompted police to reach out to the public, as investigators believe there could be more victims.
The Apple Valley Police Department says Charles Schroeder, who worked at the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district between 1972 and 1993, is under investigation for a possible sexual assault.
Police say the alleged crime happened when Schroeder worked at Valley Middle School in the early 1980s.
During the investigation, police say they uncovered evidence that more people might have been victimized around that time, as well as before he worked at the district.
Anyone with information on possible incidents involving Schroeder is asked to call 952-953-2888.