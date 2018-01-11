Filed Under:AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys, Cumberland Wisconsin, School Closing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There is no school in Cumberland, Wis., on Thursday, due to our latest round of snow and ice.

Officials in the school district decided to have a little fun with how they would announce the closing. They brought in a celebrity, AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, and put a music video on YouTube.

The video is matched to the boy band’s song, “I Want It That Way,” and features several scenes from the school, an opening montage from McLean and the school’s mascot, a Beaver.

Check out the YouTube video for yourself.

