MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group that advocates for the Jewish community and fights anti-Semitism is being recognized by the FBI.
The FBI announced Thursday that the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas is receiving the 2017 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.
The award is given annually to people or groups that show extraordinary community service in areas of civil rights or crime prevention.
The FBI says the JCRC organized forums, provided education and addressed community concerns after Jewish community centers and synagogues received threats in early 2017. The group also works to prevent hate crimes and increase cooperation between law enforcement and ethnic and minority groups.
Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Rick Thornton will honor the JCRC at a ceremony next week. The group will be formally recognized at FBI headquarters in April.
