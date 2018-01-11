Filed Under:Bring It Home, Minnesota Vikings, NFC Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The City of Minneapolis is going to have a very purple look this weekend as the Minnesota Vikings get ready for the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Vikings host the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon, with the winner advancing to the NFC title game. The Vikings want fans to help them “Bring it Home” in a variety of ways.

Vikings officials said Thursday that several areas of Minneapolis will be lit purple starting on Friday. Those include the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, I-35W bridge, IDS Center, Lowry Avenue Bridge, Mall of America, Nicollet Mall and Target Corporate.

Fans are encouraged to decorate their own house in Vikings purple. They are also encouraged to post a “Bring it Home” video to social media with the #BringItHome by Saturday morning for a chance to win two tickets to Sunday’s game.

Every seat inside U.S. Bank Stadium will have a “Bring it Home” rally towel, and T-shirts will be available for purchase on Sunday.

