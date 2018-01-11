MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new survey says that companies expect an increasing number of their workers to leave in the next year, often in search of higher pay.

The survey, from the jobs website Glassdoor, asked 750 recruiters and human resource managers about their expectations for the next 12 months, and 35 percent responded by saying that they believe more of their employees will leave for another job.

Nearly half of those who responded said that pay was the main reason employees were leaving, followed by career advancement opportunities, benefits and location.

To halt the flow of workers leaving, Glassdoor suggests that employers are transparent when it comes to salary information posted in job listings.

Glassdoor also says that companies should show off their culture to help lure the best-suited candidates.