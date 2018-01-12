MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The “Big Game” has already meant big business for hundreds of Twin Cities companies.

From catering to office supplies, WCCO found some small businesses cashing in.

It is part of the NFL’s Business Connect Program, which is focused on giving Super Bowl contracts to small businesses run by people of color, women, veterans and those in the LGBTQ community. About 1,000 owners made their pitch last spring.

Fat Chance Restaurant in Brooklyn Park has only been stacking sandwiches for two years, but their Tractor Slider and mac and cheese will soon be tasted by some of the biggest names in sports and music.

They will serve up 3,000 orders at the Tailgate Party for VIPs before the Super Bowl — 10 times the amount of orders than their biggest in the past.

“You’re going to taste some really good barbecue and some really good food from us at this event,” said owner Renay Dossman.

Mark Harris at north Minneapolis’ Abundant Office Supplies already credits the Super Bowl with at least a 25-percent spike in sales these past few months.

“I’ve had an opportunity to kind of like just to grow my network,” Harris said.

Everything from tables and chairs, to pens and paper, vendors have turned to Abundant for their needs.

Case Staffing Solutions in Eden Prairie got the job to hire 500 people for the event billed as “the next best thing to the Super Bowl.”

“It’s one of those things you hope will come true, right? And when it finally does you’re like, ‘Whoa, that’s going to be a lot of work,’ but everyone is excited” said Les Hoffman of Case Staffing Solutions.

They were awarded the “Super Bowl Experience,” which is 10 days inside the Minneapolis Convention Center, including football clinics for kids and opportunities to get player autographs.

All hope their names carry over long after the Super Bowl LII play clock stops.

Numbers from the most recent Super Bowl in Houston show vendors in the Business Connect Program pulled in anywhere from a couple thousand dollars, to more than $100,000 for one small company hired to lay wire for the event.