PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A traveling nightclub that was designed to bring VIP experiences to the Minneapolis area during the Super Bowl has been cancelled.

Club Nomadic had been building its venue in a parking lot at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake.

A company owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community says that as the Super Bowl approached, it determined it would be impossible to ensure that an event at Club Nomadic would meet the tribe’s “standards of quality.”

Most of the headline acts, including Gwen Stefani, Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers and DJ Kygo, will instead perform inside Mystic Lake.

Dakota February Events, a limited liability company owned by the tribe, didn’t elaborate on the reason for the cancellation. Messages left with representatives for Nomadic Entertainment Group weren’t returned.

