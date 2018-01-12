DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Protesters upset with Wells Fargo’s financial backing of oil pipeline projects chained themselves to bank’s doors in downtown Duluth.
The protest Friday involving 20 to 30 people began at around 9 a.m. Wells Fargo kept the internal entrance to the lobby closed while Duluth police responded to the bank.
One of the demonstrators, Ernesto Burbank, says they are trying to send a message that Wells Fargo and other banks are invested in oil companies that pollute waterways and desecrate the land.
There was no immediate word on any arrests.
