ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans running in special elections for two legislative seats are heading for a primary.
Two GOP candidates filed to run in the Feb. 12 election before Thursday’s registration deadline for a southwestern Minnesota House seat and a Cottage Grove-area Senate district. The special elections were triggered by the resignations of two male lawmakers accused by several women of sexual harassment.
The primaries are set to be held Jan. 29.
Republican-endorsed Jeremy Munson netted a last-minute challenger for the seat vacated by former Rep. Tony Cornish. Watonwan County Commissioner Scott Sanders, who lost the endorsement to Munson, filed to run on Thursday.
Former Rep. Denny McNamara was endorsed to run for ex-Sen. Dan Schoen’s seat but faces a challenge from fellow Republican James Brunsgaard.
Democrats in both races are unopposed.
