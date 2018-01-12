(credit: CBS)
Title: Payroll/Human Resources Manager
Date: 1/12/2018
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- The Payroll/Human Resources Manager is responsible for weekly timesheet review and bi-weekly payroll processing for 150+ employees, including four separate unions. This position will manage the applicant tracking system, new hire on-boarding set-up and filings, background checks, salary changes, terminations, payroll reporting, maintain personnel files and act as liaison between employees and corporate Human Resources regarding company benefits and other duties as assigned. This position will also handle all workers’ compensation, both personal injury and automobile accidents and work closely with the insurance company on disability and FMLA claims to insure that correct payroll payments are made.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Proven ability to prioritize multiple tasks and work well under pressure in a fast-paced team environment.
- Must have exceptional aptitude for accuracy and timeliness.
- Interpersonal effectiveness and ability to work with all positions within the organization.
- Microsoft Excel – intermediate skills required.
- Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality.
- Effective oral and written communication.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Knowledge of Oracle financials and payroll systems preferred.
- 2–5 years of payroll and HR experience.
- Associates degree or Bachelor’s degree preferred with business, accounting or HR emphasis.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
