MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group of Minneapolis residents has filed a legal action to block changing the name of Lake Calhoun.
Hennepin County leaders want to drop the 1800s-era name that honors former vice president, senator and slavery supporter John Calhoun. Legislators hope to change the lake’s name back to its original Dakota name of Bde Maka Ska.
The Star Tribune reports that the Save Lake Calhoun group sent a letter to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources alleging that the county board violated several statutes by voting to make the name change.
The group’s attorney says the board doesn’t have the authority to recommend a name change because the name has been used for more than 40 years.
The change must be approved by the DNR and then receive federal approval.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The government needs to fix all the potholes in Minneapolis first. And then they can worry about ditzy stuff.