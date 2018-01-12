WEATHER RESOURCES: Latest Forecast | Traffic Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Snow Emergencies
Filed Under:Local TV, State Patrol, Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Minnesota was blanketed with snow Thursday, State Patrol said the roads were still dangerous Friday.

Between midnight and 10 a.m., there were 165 crashes statewide. Fifteen crashes had injuries, and one person was seriously injured in St. Cloud. State Patrol said there were no fatalities. There were also 40 spinouts.

Thursday’s snowfall was the first significant one in the metro. Most of the Twin Cities saw around 2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

AAA Minneapolis offered some tips for driving in winter weather Friday.

  • Allow additional braking room/time.
  • Don’t use cruise control.
  • Slow down.
  • Brake slowly.
  • Clear your vehicle of snow and ice completely.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch