MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After Minnesota was blanketed with snow Thursday, State Patrol said the roads were still dangerous Friday.
Between midnight and 10 a.m., there were 165 crashes statewide. Fifteen crashes had injuries, and one person was seriously injured in St. Cloud. State Patrol said there were no fatalities. There were also 40 spinouts.
Thursday’s snowfall was the first significant one in the metro. Most of the Twin Cities saw around 2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
AAA Minneapolis offered some tips for driving in winter weather Friday.
- Allow additional braking room/time.
- Don’t use cruise control.
- Slow down.
- Brake slowly.
- Clear your vehicle of snow and ice completely.