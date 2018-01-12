MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Even though the Super Bowl is at U.S. Bank Stadium next month, pregame parties aren’t limited to downtown Minneapolis. Even Prince’s former home will be host to big game festivities.
The Chanhassen City Council Monday approved a special event permit for Paisley Park. The complex will be allowed to sell liquor at private events during Super Bowl week – from Monday, Jan. 29 to Sunday, Feb. 4.
Liquor sales will be allowed from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Events are limited to 500 guests per night.
Paisley Park was turned into a museum following Prince’s death in April 2016.
While the city approved of the request, the late superstar may not have. Prince did not allow alcohol at public events at Paisley Park.