MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tasha is a 2-year-old, spayed female domestic shorthair brown tabby cat.

She was owner released to MACC because her previous owner could no longer afford to care for her.

tasha a313221 Meet Tasha, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

(credit: MACC)

Tasha’s prior owner told us that she is good with kids and other pets. At the shelter, Tasha has had a very easy-going demeanor.

She enjoys receiving affection and will rub into your hand and knead her paws while you pet her.

Tasha sits in her kennel very calm and confident, like a beautiful statue.

For more information on Tasha and other adoptable pets, click here.

