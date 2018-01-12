MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings and their fans are getting ready to take on the New Orleans Saints in its first playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If they win, that would lead to a matchup with either the Atlanta Falcons or the Philadelphia Eagles for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The fact that the Super Bowl is coming to town in just a few weeks is just adding to the excitement.

Sunday’s game against the Saints will be a battle of many matchups. The league’s best defense against the second-best offense, running backs, pass rushers and, of course, the all-important quarterback.

Walking into U.S. Bank Stadium, Drew Brees is a playoff veteran, with 12 playoff games under his belt and 26 playoff touchdowns.

On the other side of the field lies Case Keenum, who will be making his playoff debut. He says he’s trying to keep everything in perspective and is staying calm.

“Remember what got us here. It’s a big game, obviously. But we’ve played in a lot of big games. And it is a game. It’s the same game we’ve been playing. Last time I checked, same field, same stadium, same amount of time,” he said. “Obviously it’s a big game. We put a lot into every game, it’s going to be business as usual for us.”

If you are lucky enough to have a ticket to Sunday’s game, you’ll find a gift on your seat. Every seat in the stadium will have a “Bring it Home” rally towel on it.

For folks planning on tailgating this Sunday, the expected high temperature in Minneapolis is in the teens with a low in the negatives. It might be a better idea to take shelter in a bar or restaurant before heading into the closed roof stadium.

Kickoff Sunday is at 3:40 p.m.