MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Only one player is listed on the Vikings’ injury report for this weekend’s playoff matchup against the Saints.

Thirty-nine-year-old Terence Newman was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Newman is a solid if unspectacular member of the Vikings secondary, often unheralded for his slot play alongside the younger, more exciting Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.

Newman was held out of practice Thursday, but was a limited participant Friday. If he misses Sunday’s game, second year cornerback Mackensie Alexander would likely see more playing time in his stead.

The aging Newman is likely approaching the twilight of his career, so it’s safe to assume he’ll do everything in his power to play against the Saints.

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who was a surprise addition to Thursday’s injury report, participated fully in Friday’s practice.

There were reports Friday that quarterback Sam Bradford could be active for the first time since Week 5. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he hasn’t made a decision regarding Bradford’s status yet, but said he thinks Bradford is healthy enough should they need him.

The Saints have not yet released their Friday injury report, but wide receiver Brandon Coleman and linebacker (and former Viking) Michael Mauti both missed practice Thursday.