MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deadline to sign up for health care coverage through the state is fast approaching.

Sunday at midnight is the last chance to enroll for 2018 MNsure coverage. That coverage would kick in on Feb. 1.

You can sign up anytime online.

MNsure also has extended Contact Center hours. That center is open until 10 Saturday night and Sunday from 8 until midnight.

MNsure officials say it should only take about 20 minutes to sign up.

“But do it now, don’t wait, we want you to enjoy and cheer the Vikings on in peace and now you have the security of coverage before you do that and then you can celebrate after the game,” MNSure CEO Allison O’Toole said.

It’s been a busy few days. Over 3,000 calls came in Friday.

O’Toole wants to remind people there is still a penalty for those who don’t have health insurance this year. It’s about $700 per person, or two and a half percent of your income, which is greater.