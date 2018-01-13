MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eden Prairie man is being remembered Saturday night near the house where he was killed one week ago.

Twenty-three-year-old DeSean Daggs was killed while attending a party outside a Dinkytown home last weekend.

Officers say someone killed him and shot another person. That person survived.

Saturday night, people from the anti-violence group Mad Dads gathered with others to honor Daggs’ life.

“We’re out here to remember DeSean’s life and embrace each other and look forward to the future, a future where communities come together, care about each other and live in peace so that we don’t find ourselves out on these streets again,” Minneapolis Police Department Chaplain Brett Miller said.

Daggs’ mother says he was very family-oriented and spent much of his time caring for his four younger siblings.

Officers are still looking for the person who killed Daggs.