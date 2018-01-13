Filed Under:Local TV, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A young woman was shot at a party in southern Minnesota early Saturday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 20-year-old woman showed up at St. Mary’s Hospital around 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred during a party on the 1900 block of 8 ½ Street southeast. Police said they recovered the weapon involved and interviewed several people of interest. They are not seeking additional suspects and said there is no threat to the public.

The woman’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

