MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say the body of a Minnesota native who went missing in Colorado last month has been found.

The medical examiner’s office in Denver says that the body found Saturday afternoon near the South Platte River was 29-year-old Adam Gilbertson.

His manner of death is still under investigation.

Gilbertson, a native of Randolph, Minnesota, went missing during the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

Family members say he was last seen leaving a Denver bar.

Local media reported that his keys were found inside his apartment, adding that a side door had been unlocked.

A Lyft driver reportedly told his relatives that Gilbertson said he was being harassed the night he disappeared.

In a Facebook post early Sunday morning, the Find Adam Ronald Gilbertson page thanked the dozens of volunteers who helped search for Gilbertson.

They also thanked those in Minnesota for doing what they could to help in the search.