ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There are only a few hours left to sign up for health care coverage through the state.
Midnight Sunday is the last chance to enroll for 2018 MNSure coverage. That coverage would kick in on Feb. 1. You can sign up anytime online.
MNsure also has extended Contact Center hours. That center is open right up until the deadline, which is midnight. MNSure officials say it should only take about 20 minutes to sign up.
There is still a penalty for those who don’t have health insurance this year. It’s about $700 per person, or two-and-a-half percent of your income, which is greater.