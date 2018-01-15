Filed Under:Crosby, Homicide

CROSBY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have a suspect in custody in the weekend stabbing death of a worker at a senior living facility in Crosby.

Police say the suspect is a male relative of the female victim. Neither person was immediately identified.

The incident at the Heartwood Senior Living facility in the Crow Wing County town of about 2,400 people happened about 8 a.m. Saturday. The suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Crosby police in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

