MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Kari Housley has officially announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat that was once Al Franken’s.

On Monday morning, the Republican Housley held a campaign kickoff in Stillwater.

Housley currently serves as senator for the state’s 39th District, which includes communities within the St. Croix River Valley.

She was elected in 2012, and re-elected in 2016.

Housley is running for the seat that was just filled by former Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith, following the resignation of Franken amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Smith was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton, but the seat will be up for a special election later this year. She has voiced her intention to run as well.

The chairperson of Minnesota’s DFL party issued a statement, saying: “We’ve seen time and time again that State Senator Karin Housley stands against economic opportunity for Minnesotans. Throughout her time at the State Capitol, she has consistently opposed much-needed policies to help Minnesota families stay afloat. Minnesotans deserve a U.S. Senator who will fight for economic policies that give everyone a fair shot. That Senator is Tina Smith.”